KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:KPOP) Trading Up 0.8%

KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:KPOP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.82 and last traded at $19.82. Approximately 70 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average is $19.22.

About KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF

The KPOP and Korean Entertainment ETF (KPOP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KPOP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Korea-listed stocks that are engaged in the entertainment and interactive media & services industries. KPOP was launched on Aug 31, 2022 and is managed by KP Funds.

