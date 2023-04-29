KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.38 and last traded at $21.24. 14,754 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 864% from the average session volume of 1,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.14.

KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 million, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 9.69% of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF

The KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (KMED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging market firms in the healthcare sector. KMED was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by KraneShares.

