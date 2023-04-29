Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,403,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Labor Smart Stock Performance

Shares of Labor Smart stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. 1,000,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,208. Labor Smart has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00. The company has a market cap of $3.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of -0.47.

About Labor Smart

Labor SMART, Inc provides temporary blue-collar staffing services. It supplies general laborers on demand to the light industries, including manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing, skilled trade’s people and general laborers to commercial construction industries. The company was founded by Christopher Ryan Schadel on May 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Powder Springs, GA.

