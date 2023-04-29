Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,403,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Labor Smart Stock Performance
Shares of Labor Smart stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. 1,000,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,208. Labor Smart has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00. The company has a market cap of $3.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of -0.47.
About Labor Smart
