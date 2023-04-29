Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,436,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,342,288,000 after buying an additional 252,118 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $49,168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 53.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,630,000 after buying an additional 156,479 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $29,651,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 34.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 463,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,024,000 after buying an additional 119,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,283 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. Citigroup cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.25.

Shares of LH stock opened at $226.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $263.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.