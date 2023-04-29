Lake Street Capital Initiates Coverage on Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KRUS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday, January 13th. Benchmark raised their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.17.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Up 4.6 %

KRUS opened at $68.92 on Wednesday. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $96.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.82. The firm has a market cap of $752.61 million, a P/E ratio of -984.43 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.79 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. Kura Sushi USA’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 521.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 533.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 2,040.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

