Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lowered its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,443,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,271,000 after purchasing an additional 410,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,423,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,172,000 after acquiring an additional 129,054 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,711 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 477,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 428,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,866,000 after acquiring an additional 14,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $140.00.

Lancaster Colony Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $209.12 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $116.85 and a 12-month high of $214.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.46. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 0.22.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.06). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.89%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

See Also

