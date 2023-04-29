Lansing Street Advisors Invests $51,000 in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 323 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 315,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,143,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 919 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 116,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $144.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.12 and a 1-year high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.25. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 49.18%. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AMG shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.21 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,124.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

