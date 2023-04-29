Lansing Street Advisors Makes New $44,000 Investment in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 41,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 26,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 6.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 81.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 5.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.
Photronics Stock Up 1.3 %
PLAB stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $903.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $25.81.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on PLAB. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Photronics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Photronics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.
Photronics Profile
Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Photronics (PLAB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.