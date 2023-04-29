Lansing Street Advisors Makes New $44,000 Investment in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 41,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 26,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 6.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 81.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 5.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics Stock Up 1.3 %

PLAB stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $903.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $25.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $211.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLAB. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Photronics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Photronics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Photronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.