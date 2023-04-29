Lansing Street Advisors Sells 318 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lansing Street Advisors trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in NIKE by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,434 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,167 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIKE Stock Up 0.8 %

Several analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

NYSE:NKE opened at $126.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $194.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

