Lansing Street Advisors Sells 5,237 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Lansing Street Advisors cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,237 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,379,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,533,000 after purchasing an additional 12,770 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 847,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,885,000 after purchasing an additional 17,245 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 774,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,505,000 after purchasing an additional 18,991 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 602,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,476,000 after acquiring an additional 20,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 597,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,130,000 after acquiring an additional 413,407 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $74.33 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.84 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.19. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.