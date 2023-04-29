Lansing Street Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lansing Street Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 293,635 shares of company stock worth $33,635,080. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. StockNews.com raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $115.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.81 and its 200-day moving average is $107.15. The company has a market cap of $293.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.05 and a 12 month high of $116.86.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

