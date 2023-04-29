LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Shares Up 1.1%

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €35.65 ($39.61) and last traded at €35.61 ($39.57). 195,492 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 312,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at €35.22 ($39.13).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €38.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is €39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.74.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.