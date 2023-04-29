Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.56), Briefing.com reports. Lazard had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Lazard Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of LAZ traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.30. 2,507,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,823. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Lazard has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $43.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average of $35.91.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 64.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Lazard from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lazard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

