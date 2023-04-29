LDR Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 103,452 Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 103,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. Global Net Lease makes up about 0.7% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. LDR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Global Net Lease at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 41,628.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on GNL shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Global Net Lease Stock Up 1.0 %

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

GNL stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,098. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average is $12.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.21%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -1,777.58%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.

