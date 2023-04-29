LDR Capital Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

LDR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,544 shares during the period. Piedmont Office Realty Trust comprises about 1.0% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 272.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3,499.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.51. 1,364,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11. The company has a market cap of $804.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.98. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $16.74.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $147.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.34 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 26.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, and operation of office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Dallas, Washington, DC/Northern Virginia, Boston, Orlando, Minneapolis, and New York. The company was founded on July 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

