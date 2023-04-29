LDR Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,977 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,977 shares during the quarter. STAG Industrial makes up 1.9% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. LDR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of STAG Industrial worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,016,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,651,000 after buying an additional 253,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,755,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,402,000 after purchasing an additional 194,699 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,148,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,234,000 after purchasing an additional 175,758 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,755,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,926,000 after purchasing an additional 102,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,495,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,176,000 after purchasing an additional 55,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Insider Activity

STAG Industrial Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $760,848.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at $541,480.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $691,128.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $245,882.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

STAG Industrial stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,890,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,869. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.45. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $39.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.02.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

About STAG Industrial

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

