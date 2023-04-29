Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Acquires 5,639 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,212,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,308,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430,454 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 10.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,997,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610,945 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,747,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,372,000 after purchasing an additional 178,516 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,286,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,934,000 after purchasing an additional 148,524 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. Cowen increased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. HSBC upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

AT&T Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE T opened at $17.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.71. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -87.40%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.