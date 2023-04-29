Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,930,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,265 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,135,000 after acquiring an additional 815,405 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,104 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 20,823,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329,312 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $35.76 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $35.91. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.28.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

