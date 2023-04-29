Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,997 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK stock opened at $115.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.05 and a 12-month high of $116.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $293.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,635 shares of company stock valued at $33,635,080. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Societe Generale cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.65.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also

