Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) PT Raised to $90.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $79.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LEGN. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Legend Biotech from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Legend Biotech from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $68.71 on Tuesday. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $32.87 and a twelve month high of $70.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of -46.43 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average of $50.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 779.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

