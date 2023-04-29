Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.25-$15.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Lennox International also updated its FY23 guidance to $14.25-15.25 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lennox International from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $272.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennox International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $261.58.

Lennox International Price Performance

LII stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $281.91. The stock had a trading volume of 382,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,515. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.07. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $182.85 and a 52-week high of $284.95.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 200.13% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.80, for a total value of $504,381.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,878,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 376.1% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at about $710,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

