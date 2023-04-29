Lido Staked ETH Market Cap Hits $11.76 Billion (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. In the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for $1,897.54 or 0.06455889 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $11.76 billion and $20.43 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 6,199,545 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 6,175,737.41004504. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,900.55836745 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $17,209,409.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

