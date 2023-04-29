Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $167.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $176.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 10,094 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LECO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.20.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

