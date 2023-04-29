Linde (NYSE:LIN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.40-3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40. Linde also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.45-$13.85 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIN. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $376.38.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $369.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,878,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,775. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $181.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $350.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.51. Linde has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $370.54.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 61.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Linde

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth about $6,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.