Liquity USD (LUSD) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Liquity USD token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00003460 BTC on major exchanges. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $277.52 million and $9.34 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD launched on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 274,074,621 tokens. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

