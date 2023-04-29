Lisk Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $137.64 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $137.64 million and approximately $866,621.49 worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00003339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006791 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000233 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004347 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001010 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,174,676 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

