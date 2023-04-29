Litecoin Trading Up 3.6% This Week (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $6.57 billion and approximately $327.24 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $90.17 or 0.00309392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00012220 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000867 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000663 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 345.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,811,577 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

