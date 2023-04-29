LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. LKQ updated its FY23 guidance to $3.90-$4.20 EPS.

LKQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $57.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.36. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $46.20 and a fifty-two week high of $59.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.07.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LKQ

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 425,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $24,577,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,725,090.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 3,700,295 shares of company stock valued at $211,735,266 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

