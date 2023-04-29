Lmcg Investments LLC Cuts Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,484 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at about $440,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 59.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,208,000 after purchasing an additional 572,884 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 59.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,615,000 after purchasing an additional 274,696 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CNP shares. Guggenheim lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CNP opened at $30.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $33.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.80%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

