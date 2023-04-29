Lmcg Investments LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 1.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,032,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,347,000 after purchasing an additional 128,473 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 90.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,035 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 22.7% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,165,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,328,000 after purchasing an additional 769,584 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 0.5% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,115,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 9.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,070,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,707,000 after purchasing an additional 257,011 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of AER stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.72.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

