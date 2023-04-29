Lmcg Investments LLC Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IWB opened at $227.99 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $238.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.74. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

