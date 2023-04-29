Lmcg Investments LLC Increases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,701,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in ServiceNow by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $535.00 to $551.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.33.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,053.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,053.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $175,150.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,546 shares of company stock valued at $29,474,729. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOW stock opened at $459.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $521.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $448.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.75. The firm has a market cap of $93.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.40, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

