Lmcg Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RRX shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

NYSE:RRX opened at $130.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.40 and its 200 day moving average is $136.13. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.28 and a fifty-two week high of $162.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.34. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Regal Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.18%.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.