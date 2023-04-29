Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 1,090 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at about $955,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.4% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 165,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,452,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNFP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $54.23 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $89.00. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $401.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $1,773,447.84. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 302,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,165,969.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,695. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.