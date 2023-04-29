Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 2,050 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 576.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on IP. Citigroup lifted their price objective on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.73.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day moving average is $35.95. International Paper has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,715.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

