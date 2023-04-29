Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 2,728 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 284,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,035,000 after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 26,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $1,087,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,235.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Encompass Health Trading Up 1.1 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Encompass Health from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.82.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $64.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $69.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.48.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

