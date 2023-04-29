Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 3,027 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Lmcg Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BERY. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $2,324,706.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,243.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

NYSE BERY opened at $57.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $66.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.44.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

See Also

