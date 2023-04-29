Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.67.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wedbush cut Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Logitech International from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Logitech International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Logitech International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $140,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,226.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logitech International

Logitech International Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 408.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Logitech International by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 35.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOGI opened at $59.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.90. Logitech International has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $68.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.53.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

See Also

