LooksRare Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last week, LooksRare has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One LooksRare token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000458 BTC on major exchanges. LooksRare has a market cap of $109.37 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get LooksRare alerts:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 879,194,880 tokens and its circulating supply is 817,394,800 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

LooksRare Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

