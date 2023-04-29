L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Rating Increased to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LRLCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded L’Oréal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. AlphaValue raised shares of L’Oréal to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $372.80.

OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $95.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. L’Oréal has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $97.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $1.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from L’Oréal’s previous dividend of $0.87.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

