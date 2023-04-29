Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Lessened by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,745 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,635 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% in the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOW traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,451,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.24. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.85.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

