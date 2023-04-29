LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.

LPL Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 6.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LPL Financial to earn $18.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPLA stock opened at $208.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $165.47 and a 52-week high of $271.56.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 17.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $1,183,879.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,871,885.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,132,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $1,183,879.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LPL Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 69.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.22.

About LPL Financial

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.