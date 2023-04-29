LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.19

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.19 and traded as high as $13.40. LSI Industries shares last traded at $12.72, with a volume of 384,766 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LYTS. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

LSI Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average is $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.09.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. LSI Industries had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.72 million. On average, equities analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $984,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,021,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 72,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

Featured Stories

