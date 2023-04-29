Lumi Credits (LUMI) Price Reaches $0.0060 on Top Exchanges

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. Lumi Credits has a market cap of $1,626.88 billion and $143.93 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits launched on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

