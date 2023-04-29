Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Luxfer in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Luxfer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Luxfer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Luxfer Price Performance

LXFR stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The firm has a market cap of $410.68 million, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37.

Luxfer Dividend Announcement

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Luxfer had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.22%.

Institutional Trading of Luxfer

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Luxfer by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 40.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,134,000 after purchasing an additional 633,547 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 66.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 42,269 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

