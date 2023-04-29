LWM Advisory Services LLC Buys 16,426 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,426 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in NU by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,228,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of NU by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in NU in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NU alerts:

NU Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE NU opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 1.00. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. NU had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NU. Wolfe Research cut their target price on NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.44.

NU Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.