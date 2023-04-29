LWM Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

LWM Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIPC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,006,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,055,000 after buying an additional 20,346 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,898,000 after purchasing an additional 258,946 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $16,359,735,150,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 14.4% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,663,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,086,000 after purchasing an additional 209,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,507,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,798,000 after buying an additional 80,890 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.25%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

