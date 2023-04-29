LWM Advisory Services LLC Purchases 6,184 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPME. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 361,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,048,000. Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $5,522,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 326.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:JPME opened at $85.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.04. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $76.31 and a 1 year high of $91.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.54.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.