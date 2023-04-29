LWM Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares during the period. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF makes up about 8.3% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. LWM Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $7,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2,343.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 65.4% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 3,833.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EELV opened at $23.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.62. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $25.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.94.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

