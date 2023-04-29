LWM Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

LWM Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,291,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907,249 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1,392.6% in the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,865,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,616 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Waste Connections by 165.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,387,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,337,000 after buying an additional 1,487,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,966,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,827,000 after buying an additional 981,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,080,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,118,000 after buying an additional 476,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $200,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,836.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $200,325.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,836.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,277.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waste Connections Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $139.15 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $148.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

